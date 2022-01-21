SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 125,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,440,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 87.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 1,358,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

