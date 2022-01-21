Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,608 shares.The stock last traded at $378.66 and had previously closed at $385.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $794.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.84.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
