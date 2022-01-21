Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Earnings History for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.