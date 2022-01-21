Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Earnings Results

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

