Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 155,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

