Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.77

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.77 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 155.20 ($2.12). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.10), with a volume of 600,371 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 192 ($2.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The firm has a market cap of £413.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.70.

In related news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £165,642.09 ($226,009.13).

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

