Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.55

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.55 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.84). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.76), with a volume of 113,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £198.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.82.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,662.99 ($6,362.38).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

