Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.87

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $43.99. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 1,524 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.