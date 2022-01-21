Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.06. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 13,298 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

