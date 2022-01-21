Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,946.67

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.67 ($26.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,954 ($26.66). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,922 ($26.22), with a volume of 45,172 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.61) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,941.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.90) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,371.40).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

