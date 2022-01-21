Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

