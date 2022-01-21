Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

STRS stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

