Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Declines By 26.1%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

INVO opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.95.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

