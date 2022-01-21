Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SILC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Silicom has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $315.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

