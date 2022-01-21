Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:JBL opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. Jabil has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

