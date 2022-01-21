Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.