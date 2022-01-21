TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $15.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

