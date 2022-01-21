London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNSTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LNSTY opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.