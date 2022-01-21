Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 89,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 218,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

