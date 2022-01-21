Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Target Price at $7.26

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

