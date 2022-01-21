The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.83. The China Fund shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 80,966 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.
About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
