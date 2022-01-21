The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.83. The China Fund shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 80,966 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.