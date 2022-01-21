American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 8,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $8,948,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $8,948,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter valued at about $7,457,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 514,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter valued at about $4,152,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

