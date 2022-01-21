Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 688,153 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,155.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,600,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

