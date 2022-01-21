Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,099 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.25% of Silk Road Medical worth $43,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SILK opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $593,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,900 shares of company stock worth $3,134,282 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.