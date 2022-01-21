Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 6.66% of Scholar Rock worth $75,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.