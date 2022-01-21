Bellevue Group AG Has $52.81 Million Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,932 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

