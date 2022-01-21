Bellevue Group AG Purchases 47,832 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $98,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

