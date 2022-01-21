Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $18.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings of $18.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $18.50 and the highest is $18.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $70.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $69.55 to $73.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $48.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.90 to $61.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $614.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

