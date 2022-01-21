Aurox Price Tops $72.24 on Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.24 or 0.00188170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

