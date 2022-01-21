Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $904.75 million and $52.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00188949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00402040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.