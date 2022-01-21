Short Interest in Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Drops By 20.0%

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GFOR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

