Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 595,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

WINT stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

