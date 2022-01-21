Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Trading Down 5.3%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 251,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,809,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.