Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 52,747 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,747 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

