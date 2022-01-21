$3.71 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

