Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.81 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

