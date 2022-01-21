ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $706.46 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $784.36 and a 200-day moving average of $786.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

