Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 112,213 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,213 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Crown were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown by 85.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

