Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $200.10 on Friday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $195.02.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $18.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investors Title by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

