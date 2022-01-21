Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.74.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $201.49 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $201.11 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average of $320.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.