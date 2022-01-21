Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $14.05 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

