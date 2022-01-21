Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,494,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

