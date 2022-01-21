Hertz Network (HTZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,428.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $450,878.88 and $57,428.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.