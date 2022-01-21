Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.18 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.