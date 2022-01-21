NorthRock Partners LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

