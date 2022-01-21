NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

IWP opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

