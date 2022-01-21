NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

