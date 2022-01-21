Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.66 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

