Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,670.47

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,670.47 ($36.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,723 ($37.15). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,723 ($37.15), with a volume of 623,511 shares.

BNZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($37.23).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,843.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,673.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.