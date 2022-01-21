Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

