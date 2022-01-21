Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 212352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of C$119.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.17.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

